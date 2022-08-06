Will Zalatoris shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

Will Zalatoris hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Zalatoris hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to even for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Zalatoris hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Zalatoris had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Zalatoris had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Zalatoris chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Zalatoris's tee shot went 204 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Zalatoris's 103 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Zalatoris had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.