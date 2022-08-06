Vaughn Taylor shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

Vaughn Taylor hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 42nd at 4 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 12 under; Joohyung Kim and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, Davis Riley, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Taylor's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Taylor hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 1 under for the round.

At the 418-yard par-4 first, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Taylor had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.