  • Tyrrell Hatton finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Tyrrell Hatton makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-4 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Tyrrell Hatton makes short birdie putt on No. 8 at Wyndham

    In the third round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Tyrrell Hatton makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-4 8th hole.