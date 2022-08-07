Tyrrell Hatton finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Tyrrell Hatton hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 34th at 5 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Hatton got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 1 over for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Hatton chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Hatton's 184 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Hatton hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hatton at even for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 17th, Hatton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hatton to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Hatton had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to even-par for the round.