Taylor Pendrith posts bogey-free 5-under 65 l in the third round of the Wyndham Championship

Taylor Pendrith hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Pendrith finished his round tied for 15th at 7 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 12 under; Joohyung Kim and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, Davis Riley, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Taylor Pendrith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Pendrith reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Pendrith at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Pendrith hit an approach shot from 218 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 3 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Pendrith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pendrith to 4 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Pendrith hit a tee shot 227 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 5 under for the round.