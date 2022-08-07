Taylor Moore shoots 6-under 64 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

Taylor Moore hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 5th at 10 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Moore had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Moore's 137 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Moore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Moore had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 12th green, Moore suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Moore at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Moore's 155 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.

Moore hit his tee at the green on the 175-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Moore to 5 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 6 under for the round.