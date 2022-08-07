Sungjae Im shoots 5-under 65 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

Sungjae Im hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Im finished his day in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Im hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Im chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Im had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Im's 143 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Im hit a tee shot 222 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 5 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Im to 6 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 5 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Im chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 6 under for the round.

At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Im got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Im to 5 under for the round.