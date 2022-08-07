Stewart Cink shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

Stewart Cink hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.

Cink hit his tee at the green on the 175-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Cink to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Cink had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Cink got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.