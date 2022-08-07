Stephan Jaeger rebounds from poor front in third round of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Stephan Jaeger hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Jaeger finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Stephan Jaeger got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stephan Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to even-par for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Jaeger hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Jaeger at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Jaeger's 120 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to even for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Jaeger's tee shot went 233 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.