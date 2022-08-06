Si Woo Kim shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

Si Woo Kim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Kim hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Kim's tee shot went 214 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.