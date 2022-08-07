Shane Lowry shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

Shane Lowry hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 84th at 3 over; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Lowry hit his 206 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Lowry had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lowry hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to even for the round.

Lowry got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to 1 over for the round.