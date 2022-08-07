Scott Stallings shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

Scott Stallings hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 34th at 5 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Stallings had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to even for the round.

On the par-4 second, Stallings's 146 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 174-yard par-3 third, Stallings missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Stallings to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Stallings had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Stallings hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Stallings hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 3 under for the round.