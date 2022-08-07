Scott Piercy shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

Scott Piercy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 34th at 5 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Piercy had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 175-yard par-3 16th, Piercy missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Piercy to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Piercy's 96 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 4 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 3 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Piercy's tee shot went 150 yards to the right rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 4 under for the round.