Scott Brown putts well in round three of the Wyndham Championship

Scott Brown hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Brown finished his day tied for 24th at 6 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Scott Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scott Brown to 1 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Brown reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Brown had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Brown reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Brown had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to 3 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Brown chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.