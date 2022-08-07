Satoshi Kodaira shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

Satoshi Kodaira hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 24th at 6 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kodaira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kodaira to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Kodaira missed a birdie attempt from 2-feet taking a par. This left Kodaira to even-par for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to even for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Kodaira had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Kodaira had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 over for the round.

Kodaira got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 2 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Kodaira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kodaira to 1 over for the round.