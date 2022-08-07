  • Satoshi Kodaira shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Satoshi Kodaira makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Satoshi Kodaira's tight tee shot yields birdie at Wyndham

    In the third round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Satoshi Kodaira makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.