Sam Ryder shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

Sam Ryder hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Ryder had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Ryder's tee shot went 168 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 174-yard par-3 third green, Ryder suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ryder at even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.