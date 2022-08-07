Ryan Moore shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

Ryan Moore hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 16th at 7 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Moore had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Moore's 109 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.

Moore tee shot went 152 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Moore to 1 over for the round.