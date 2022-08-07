Russell Knox shoots 6-under 64 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Russell Knox hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 16th at 7 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Knox hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Knox at 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Knox's 127 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Knox had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Knox hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Knox's 114 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 6 under for the round.