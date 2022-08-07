Russell Henley shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

Russell Henley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 7th at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Henley had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Henley's tee shot went 248 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Henley's 125 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Henley had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.