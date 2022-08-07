  • Rory Sabbatini shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Rory Sabbatini makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Rory Sabbatini gets up-and-down from bunker at Wyndham

    In the third round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Rory Sabbatini makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.