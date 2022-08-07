Rory Sabbatini shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Rory Sabbatini hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 78th at 1 over; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Sabbatini got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Sabbatini's tee shot went 205 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 second, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 3 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Sabbatini's tee shot went 146 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Sabbatini's 131 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 3 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Sabbatini had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sabbatini to 3 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Sabbatini hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.