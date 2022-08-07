Robert Streb shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Robert Streb hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 34th at 5 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 10th, Streb's 103 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Streb had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

Streb got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Streb had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

After a 248 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 first, Streb chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Streb's 181 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Streb hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.