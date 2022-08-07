  • Richy Werenski shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Richy Werenski makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Richy Werenski gets up and down for birdie at Wyndham

    In the third round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Richy Werenski makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.