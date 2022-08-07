Richy Werenski shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

Richy Werenski hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 11th at 8 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Werenski chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to even for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Werenski had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Werenski chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.