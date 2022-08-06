Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

On the par-4 second, Cabrera Bello's 153 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 2 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Cabrera Bello had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 3 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Cabrera Bello's tee shot went 213 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 25 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Cabrera Bello had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 over for the round.