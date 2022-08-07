Peter Malnati putts well in round three of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Peter Malnati hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Malnati finished his day tied for 34th at 5 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Peter Malnati got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Peter Malnati to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Malnati's tee shot went 223 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Malnati's 126 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Malnati chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Malnati hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.