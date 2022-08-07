Patrick Rodgers shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

Patrick Rodgers hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 56th at 3 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Rodgers hit his 217 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 174-yard par-3 green third, Rodgers suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Rodgers hit an approach shot from 214 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Rodgers chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.