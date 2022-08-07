Nick Taylor putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 third round in the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Nick Taylor hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his day tied for 78th at 1 over; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 10th, Nick Taylor's 143 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Nick Taylor to 1 under for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Taylor reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Taylor at 2 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Taylor had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 174-yard par-3 green third, Taylor suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

Taylor tee shot went 234 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Taylor had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Taylor to 3 over for the round.