  • Nick Taylor putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 third round in the Wyndham Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Nick Taylor makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Nick Taylor makes birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

    In the third round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Nick Taylor makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.