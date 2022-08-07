Michael Gligic shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Michael Gligic hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 69th at 1 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Gligic got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Gligic's 146 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to even-par for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gligic to even for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.