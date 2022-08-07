Max McGreevy shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

Max McGreevy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 11th at 8 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, McGreevy had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGreevy to even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, McGreevy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, McGreevy's 100 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, McGreevy had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGreevy to 3 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, McGreevy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 2 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, McGreevy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 3 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, McGreevy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 4 under for the round.

McGreevy got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 3 under for the round.