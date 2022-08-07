Matthew NeSmith shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Matthew NeSmith hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 11th at 8 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, NeSmith's 84 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, NeSmith had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, NeSmith's 111 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.

NeSmith tee shot went 235 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, NeSmith had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.