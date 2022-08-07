Martin Trainer shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Martin Trainer hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 46th at 4 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Trainer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to even-par for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Trainer's 153 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Trainer had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.