Martin Laird shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

Martin Laird hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 16th at 7 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Laird had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Laird had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Laird's 192 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Laird had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.