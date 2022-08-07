Mark Hubbard shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

Mark Hubbard hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 69th at 1 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Hubbard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 12th green, Hubbard suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hubbard at 2 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hubbard had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Hubbard hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hubbard at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hubbard's 170 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.