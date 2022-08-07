Luke Donald shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Luke Donald hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 24th at 6 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Donald got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 1 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Donald reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to even-par for the round.

Donald missed the green on his first shot on the 235-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 19 yards for birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Donald had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Donald's tee shot went 162 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Donald's 138 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.

Donald stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 174-yard par-3 third. This moved Donald to 3 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Donald had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Donald to 4 under for the round.