Lucas Glover shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Lucas Glover hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 56th at 3 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 first, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Glover's tee shot went 142 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Glover's tee shot went 225 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Glover's 81 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Glover had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.

At the 545-yard par-5 15th, Glover got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Glover to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Glover's 117 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.