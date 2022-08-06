Strong putting brings Lee Hodges an even-par round three of the Wyndham Championship

Lee Hodges hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Lee Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee Hodges to 1 over for the round.

Hodges hit his drive 356 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Hodges to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hodges had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hodges's 92 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

Hodges got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to even-par for the round.

Hodges hit his drive 322 yards into trouble as the ball landed in the Native Area, setting himself up for a birdie on the 15th. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

After a 358 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Hodges chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hodges to even for the round.