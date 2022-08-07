Kramer Hickok finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Kramer Hickok hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 46th at 4 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Hickok hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Hickok got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hickok to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hickok reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

Hickok tee shot went 209 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hickok to 2 under for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to even for the round.