Kiradech Aphibarnrat delivers a bogey-free 7-under 63 in the third at the Wyndham Championship

Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, and finished the round bogey free.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Kiradech Aphibarnrat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kiradech Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Aphibarnrat had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Aphibarnrat's 130 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Aphibarnrat hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Aphibarnrat had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 5 under for the round.

Aphibarnrat hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Aphibarnrat to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Aphibarnrat's 86 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Aphibarnrat to 7 under for the round.