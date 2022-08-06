  • Kiradech Aphibarnrat delivers a bogey-free 7-under 63 in the third at the Wyndham Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Kiradech Aphibarnrat makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Kiradech Aphibarnrat spins second and birdies at Wyndham

