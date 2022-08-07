Kevin Tway shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Kevin Tway hit 9 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 24th at 6 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 first, Tway got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

Tway hit his tee at the green on the 174-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 53-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Tway chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Tway's 86 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Tway had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Tway got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Tway to 2 under for the round.