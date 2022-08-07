Kelly Kraft shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Kelly Kraft hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kraft finished his day tied for 56th at 3 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Kraft reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Kraft's tee shot went 216 yards to the fringe and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Kraft chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kraft had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kraft to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kraft's 164 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kraft had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.