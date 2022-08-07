Keith Mitchell shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

Keith Mitchell hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 46th at 4 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 first, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and rolled a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put Mitchell at 1 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Mitchell hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

Mitchell tee shot went 213 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Mitchell had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Mitchell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Mitchell's tee shot went 210 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 5 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 17th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.