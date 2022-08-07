K.H. Lee posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the third round of the Wyndham Championship

K.H. Lee hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Lee finished his day tied for 24th at 6 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, K.H. Lee had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved K.H. Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

Lee hit his drive 375 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Lee's 68 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lee chipped in his fourth from 11 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Lee at 4 under for the round.