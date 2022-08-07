Justin Rose shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

Justin Rose hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Rose finished his day tied for 46th at 4 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Rose's tee shot went 215 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 2 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Rose had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to even for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Rose's 131 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Rose hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Rose had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.