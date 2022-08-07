Justin Lower shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

Justin Lower hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 24th at 6 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Lower's tee shot went 206 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Lower chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to even for the round.

Lower hit his tee at the green on the 175-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Lower had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lower to 2 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lower to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Lower's 118 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lower hit an approach shot from 153 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 3 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lower reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lower to 4 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Lower's tee shot went 229 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 9 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lower had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lower to 4 under for the round.