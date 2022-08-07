Joseph Bramlett shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Joseph Bramlett hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 78th at 1 over; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a 313 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Bramlett's tee shot went 204 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Bramlett's tee shot went 290 yards to the native area and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th. This moved Bramlett to 3 over for the round.

Bramlett got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.