Joohyung Kim shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Joohyung Kim hit 15 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 3rd at 11 under with Brandon Wu; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; and John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kim's 157 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.

Kim missed the green on his first shot on the 175-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.