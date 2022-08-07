Jonathan Byrd shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

Jonathan Byrd hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Byrd finished his day tied for 81st at 2 over; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Byrd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Byrd to 1 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Byrd hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to even for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Byrd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to 1 over for the round.

Byrd got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to 2 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Byrd chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 1 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Byrd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 seventh green, Byrd suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Byrd at 3 over for the round.