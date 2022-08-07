John Huh shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

John Huh hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day in 2nd at 12 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a 295 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Huh chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Huh hit a tee shot 226 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Huh got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Huh had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Huh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Huh to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Huh hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th. This moved Huh to 4 under for the round.