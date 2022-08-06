Joel Dahmen shoots 6-over 76 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

Joel Dahmen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Dahmen missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Dahmen's his third shot was a drop, his fourth shot went 147 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Dahmen to 5 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 6 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 5 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 6 over for the round.