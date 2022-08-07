Jason Dufner putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 third round in the Wyndham Championship

Jason Dufner hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dufner finished his day in 77th at even par; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Jason Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jason Dufner to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Dufner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Dufner chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Dufner's tee shot went 234 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 13 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 1 over for the round.