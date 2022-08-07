  • Jason Dufner putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 third round in the Wyndham Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Jason Dufner makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Jason Dufner makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 3 at Wyndham

    In the third round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Jason Dufner makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.