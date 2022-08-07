Jared Wolfe finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Jared Wolfe hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Wolfe finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Wolfe tee shot went 207 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 3 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Wolfe to 2 over for the round.

Wolfe got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wolfe to 3 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Wolfe chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 2 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Wolfe had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 2 over for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Wolfe hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to 1 over for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Wolfe chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolfe to even-par for the round.