  • Bogey-free 5-under 65 by James Hahn in the third round at the Wyndham Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, James Hahn makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    James Hahn makes birdie at Wyndham

    In the third round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, James Hahn makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.