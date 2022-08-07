Bogey-free 5-under 65 by James Hahn in the third round at the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, James Hahn hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hahn finished his day tied for 16th at 7 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, James Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved James Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Hahn's 138 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Hahn had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 4 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 5 under for the round.